PM Modi Inaugurates Mahakal Corridor in Ujjain in Grand Event; Inspects Project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the first phase of the ‘Shri Mahakal Lok’ corridor in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain city, to the nation on Tuesday. The grand inaugural of the corridor was also attended by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangu Bhai Patel. The more than 900-metre-long ‘Mahakal Lok’ corridor is built as one of the largest such corridors in the country.

PM Modi, accompanied by Patel and Chouhan, greeted sadhus present at the venue. He also unveiled a Shivling replica to dedicate Mahakal Lok to the nation.

PM Modi offered prayers at the temple before he inaugurated the corridor project.

The project is aimed at helping in enriching the experience of pilgrims and boosting tourism in the city. It spreads around the old Rudrasagar Lake which has also been revived as part of the redevelopment project around the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the 12 ‘jyotirlingas’ in the country which attracts a large number of devotees.

Two majestic gateways — Nandi Dwar and Pinaki Dwar — separated by a short distance, have been erected near the starting point of the corridor, which winds its way to the temple’s entrance and offers an aesthetic view along the way.

A colonnade of 108 ornate pillars made of intricately carved sandstones, gushing fountains and a running panel of more than 50 murals depicting stories from the ‘Shiv Puran’ are among the major highlights of the Mahakal Lok.

The grand event is part of the Rs 856 crore Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor development project. The first phase of ‘Mahakal Lok’ has been developed at Rs 316 crore.

