PM Modi Inaugurates Shila Temple at Dehu in Maharashtra

Modi also interacted with 'warkaris' during his visit. (Image: ANI)

PTI
Dehu // Updated: June 14, 2022, 15:06 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated a shila (rock) temple at the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Mandir dedicated to the 17th-century saint at Dehu near Pune.

Modi also interacted with ‘warkaris’ during his visit, which comes ahead of the annual ‘wari’ tradition which will commence on June 20 from Dehu.

The Prime Minister was also presented with a special headgear, the Tukaram pagdi, on the occasion. Tukaram was a prominent figure in the Bhakti movement.

first published: June 14, 2022, 15:06 IST