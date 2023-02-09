Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciates detailed presentations and comes up with innovative ideas time and again. His mantra is – ‘think decades ahead’ – while visualising any development project. Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared one such idea of roof plazas over railway stations, which will help transform railway infrastructure in the next 50 years.

According to Vaishnaw, Prime Minister Modi’s attention to detail is unique and he is never satisfied with a superficial presentation. Giving the example of railway stations, the rail minister described how the prime minister came up with the concept of roof plazas as engaging and interactive urban spaces in the heart of the city. He told Vaishnaw that he had to “think 50 years ahead".

“PM Modi initially gave us a target of 50 stations. I went to him with a presentation and even though it was a long one of over 2 hours, PM Modi wasn’t satisfied. He then called later in the evening saying this design is apt for now but we have to think 50 years ahead," he said in a short interview to Modi Story, an initiative dedicated to PM Modi’s life story.

Vaishnaw said the PM explained how every station was in the centre of the city, due to which there will always be a scarcity of space. He gave the idea of building a new urban space in the form of a roof plaza over railway tracks.

Railway station for all citizens, not just passengers

The PM told Vaishnaw that the roof plazas could have waiting areas, shops displaying and selling local products, food courts, space for children to play and so on.

The roof plaza as an urban space could also be a connector of sorts. Railway stations often fail to connect two separate parts of the city, but these roof plazas could have an out-to-out connection.

Modi also told the minister that the railway station should not just cater to passengers. As an urban space, it is meant for every resident of the city.

“PM Modi meticulously thinks of everything. This is very unique and it helps us a lot. Of course, we do need to prepare in much detail," Vaishnaw added.

