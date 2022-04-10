PM Modi, Joe Biden to Hold Virtual Interaction on Monday; Bilateral Ties, Indo-Pacific on Agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden will hold virtual talks on Monday to discuss Covid-19, economy, bilateral ties, and developments in the Indo-Pacific.

“President Biden and Prime Minister Modi will discuss cooperation on a range of issues including ending the Covid-19 pandemic, countering the climate crisis, strengthening the global economy, and upholding a free, open, rules-based international order to bolster security, democracy, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific," Biden’s spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, said in a statement Sunday.

The two countries will discuss the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and the development of high-quality infrastructure.

The meeting comes amid growing pressure over India’s oil purchases from Russia. US President Biden will discuss the “consequences of Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine and mitigating its destabilizing impact on global food supply and commodity markets," the statement said. Biden said on March 21 that India was an exception among Washington’s allies with its “shaky" response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

PM Modi had participated in a meeting with US President Joe Biden and the prime ministers of Japan and Australia in March. The virtual interaction will precede the US-India 2+2 Ministerial meeting in Washington on Monday.

External Affairs Minister and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hold talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin on Monday.

