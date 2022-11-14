Home » News » India » PM Modi Lands in Bali for G20 Summit, Receives Warm Welcome in Traditional Balinese Style

PM Modi Lands in Bali for G20 Summit, Receives Warm Welcome in Traditional Balinese Style

The prime minister travelled to Bali on a three-day visit to participate in the 17th G20 Leaders’ Summit that is expected to discuss pressing global challenges including implications of the Ukraine conflict, especially on food and energy security

By: News Desk

Edited By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: November 14, 2022, 21:15 IST

Bali

The G20 is an influential bloc for global economic cooperation as it represents around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population. (Photo: News18)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday received a traditional welcome as he arrived in Bali for the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

“PM Narendra Modi has landed in Indonesia to participate in the G20 Summit. The Summit will witness extensive discussions on pressing global challenges. The Prime Minister will be interacting with various world leaders during the Summit," PMO India tweeted.

After landing in Bali, PM Modi tweeted in Indonesian, saying that he looks forward to having discussions with world leaders on global issues.

The prime minister travelled to Bali on a three-day visit to participate in the 17th G20 Leaders’ Summit that is expected to discuss pressing global challenges including implications of the Ukraine conflict, especially on food and energy security.

Before departing for the Indonesian city of Bali, PM Modi said he will hold extensive discussions with G20 leaders in Bali on key challenges such as reviving global growth, ensuring food and energy security and addressing issues relating to health and digital transformation.

PM Modi said he will also highlight India’s achievements and its “unwavering commitment" to collectively address key global issues.

The summit is set to be attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron among others.

The G20 is an influential bloc for global economic cooperation as it represents around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

first published: November 14, 2022, 20:22 IST
last updated: November 14, 2022, 21:15 IST
