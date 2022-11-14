PM Modi Lands in Bali for G20 Summit, Receives Warm Welcome in Traditional Balinese Style

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday received a traditional welcome as he arrived in Bali for the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

“PM Narendra Modi has landed in Indonesia to participate in the G20 Summit. The Summit will witness extensive discussions on pressing global challenges. The Prime Minister will be interacting with various world leaders during the Summit," PMO India tweeted.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 45 Hours, Meet With 10 World Leaders, 20 Engagements: PM Modi’s Packed Line-Up at G20 in Indonesia

After landing in Bali, PM Modi tweeted in Indonesian, saying that he looks forward to having discussions with world leaders on global issues.

The prime minister travelled to Bali on a three-day visit to participate in the 17th G20 Leaders’ Summit that is expected to discuss pressing global challenges including implications of the Ukraine conflict, especially on food and energy security.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: G-20’s Bali Summit Set for Cold Fronts, Ominous Bilaterals & India’s Evolved Approach | Explained

Before departing for the Indonesian city of Bali, PM Modi said he will hold extensive discussions with G20 leaders in Bali on key challenges such as reviving global growth, ensuring food and energy security and addressing issues relating to health and digital transformation.

PM Modi said he will also highlight India’s achievements and its “unwavering commitment" to collectively address key global issues. The summit is set to be attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron among others. The G20 is an influential bloc for global economic cooperation as it represents around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

Read all the Latest India News here