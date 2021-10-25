PM Modi Launches Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, Inaugurates 9 Medical Colleges in UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission from his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. He also inaugurated various development projects worth more than Rs 5,200 crore for his constituency. Built at a cost of Rs 2,329 crore, the medical colleges inaugurated earlier in the day by the Prime Minister are located in Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur districts of the state.

The Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission is one of the largest pan-India schemes for strengthening healthcare infrastructure across the country. It is in addition to the National Health Mission. Its objective is to fill gaps in public health infrastructure, especially in critical care facilities and primary care in both urban and rural areas. It will provide support for 17,788 rural health and wellness centres in 10 high focus states. Further, 11,024 urban health and wellness centres will be established in all the states.

Through this, critical care services will be available in all the districts of the country with more than five lakh population through exclusive critical care hospital blocks, while the remaining districts will be covered through referral services. People will have access to a full range of diagnostic services in the public healthcare system through a network of laboratories across the country, and integrated public health labs will be set up in all the districts.

Under the scheme, a national institution for one health, four new national institutes for virology, a regional research platform for WHO South East Asia Region, nine biosafety level-III laboratories, five new regional national centre for disease control will be set up. Earlier in the day, the prime minister inaugurated nine medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh virtually from Siddharthnagar.

While eight medical colleges have been sanctioned under a Centrally sponsored scheme for establishment of new medical colleges attached with district or referral hospitals, the one in Jaunpur has been made functional by the state government through its own resources.

He lashed out at the previous government in Uttar Pradesh for ignoring basic medical needs of the people of Purvanchal region while “filling coffers" of their families, and asserted that the region will now emerge as a medical hub under BJP rule. He said the BJP’s priority is to provide basic facilities to the poor.

In an apparent dig at the Samajwadi Party government which ruled the state before the BJP came to power in 2017, Modi said, “Their cycle of corruption ran 24 hours. They had the priority of earning for themselves and filling the coffers of their families while for us the priority is to extend basic facilities to the poor. Earlier there was corruption in medicines, ambulance, appointments, transfer and posting and in this entire game some ‘parivarwadis’ (dynasts) in Uttar Pradesh flourished, he said.

“The cycle of corruption ran 24 hours but the common families of Purvanchal and Uttar Pradesh got crushed, he said. Modi said seven years ago the government in Delhi and the one four years ago in Uttar Pradesh did not pay attention to the poor and announced small dispensaries which could never see the light of the day.

(with inputs from PTI)

