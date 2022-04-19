PM Modi Launches Dairy Complex in Gujarat's Banaskantha, Says Projects Will Empower Farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated a dairy complex at Banas Dairy Sankul in Gujarat’s Banaskantha. He laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects at Banas Dairy Sankul.

“The development initiatives at Banas Dairy will empower farmers and boost the rural economy. We can experience here how cooperative movement can give strength to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign," he said.

Modi had landed in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Monday for a three-day visit. On Monday, the prime minister headed towards Gandhinagar Command and Control Center for Schools, where he paid a visit to the Vidya Samiksha Kendra and interacted with students and teachers of government schools.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared some pictures of his visit and lauded how “technology is being leveraged to ensure a more vibrant education sector in Gujarat".

“Sharing some glimpses from my visit to the Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Gandhinagar. It is commendable how technology is being leveraged to ensure a more vibrant education sector in Gujarat. This will tremendously benefit the youth of Gujarat," the PM had written.

The Prime Minister is set to inaugurate a potato processing unit and a Banas dairy community radio station, as well.

He will also lay the groundwork for other dairy projects in the district before moving to Jamnagar, where the World Health Organization (WHO) is establishing a new traditional medicine centre.

The WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine, the world’s first of its kind, aims to channel traditional medicine’s potential by integrating it with technological advancements and evidence-based research.

