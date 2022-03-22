PM Modi Likely to Arrive in Chopper for Yogi Adityanath Govt’s Swearing-In in Lucknow; 50,000 People Expected

The preparations for Yogi Adityanath’s grand swearing-in are in full swing at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, and around 50,000 spectators, 200 VVIPs, including chief ministers and top politicians along with thousands of beneficiaries of the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government, are expected to attend the ceremony, which is likely to be held on March 25, according to sources.

To avoid any kind of inconvenience to the people, and keeping in mind the VVIP movement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to take the air route to the venue. PM Modi is expected to reach the swearing-in venue in a chopper, and a helipad is being built near Ekana Stadium. Also, a new road is being built specially for the PM’s transit from the helipad to Ekana stadium, according to sources. Another helipad is being built near the Uttar Pradesh Police Headquarters, in close proximity to the stadium, which is likely to be used for the movement of CMs.

The PM is expected to leave for Lucknow from Delhi around 1.55pm on March 25, and is expected to land at Amausi Airport in Lucknow about 2:55pm. He is then expected to reach Ekana stadium at 3:15pm. After the swearing-in ceremony, PM Modi is likely to fly back to Delhi at 5:30pm.

The administration is also busy chalking out a detailed seating plan inside the Ekana stadium.

Arrangements have also been made for putting up LED screens at different spots in the stadium, which has a big all-weather screen where direct telecast of the event is likely to be broadcasted.

The surroundings of the stadium are also being beautified by the Lucknow Development Authority. Thousands of flower pots and plants are being prepared at Janeshwar Mishra Park, which will be used in the beautification of areas surrounding the stadium. The senior administrative and police officials are regularly visiting the venue to take stock of the preparations for the grand function.

