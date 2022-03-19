PM Modi Likely to Visit J&K on Panchayati Raj Day, Launch Several Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely visit Jammu and Kashmir for ‘Panchayati Raj Day’ on April 24 during which he will interact with members of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), launch industrial investments, and lay foundation stones for various development projects, sources said.

Every year on April 24, the country celebrates Panchayati Raj Day. Modi has travelled to various states in recent years to meet with Panchayat members on this occasion.

According to reports, the venue of the function will be finalised by the Centre in consultation with the J&K government. The event will most likely take place in Jammu, reports said.

The Prime Minister will address Panchayati Raj Institutions such as District Development Councils (DDCs), Block Development Councils (BDCs), and Panchayats (Sarpanchs and Panchs), reports said.

Three-tier Panchayati Raj Institutions were established in Jammu and Kashmir for the first time. The annual budget of the UT for the fiscal year 2022-23, presented in Parliament on March 14 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, includes a sizable funding provision for both urban and rural local bodies.

Modi had celebrated Diwali with Army soldiers on October 27, 2019 in Rajouri and November 3, 2021 in Jammu division’s Nowshera sector.

During his visit to the Union Territory, the Prime Minister is expected to launch industrial investments in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as inaugurate and lay the groundwork for some development projects, reports said.

