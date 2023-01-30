Home » News » India » PM Modi May Flag Off Two New Vande Bharat Trains From Mumbai to Shirdi, Solapur on February 10

PM Modi May Flag Off Two New Vande Bharat Trains From Mumbai to Shirdi, Solapur on February 10

According to finance ministry sources, the central government is likely to announce 300-400 Vande Bharat Express trains in the upcoming budget

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: January 30, 2023, 10:29 IST

Mumbai, India

Both the new trains will run six days a week, except on Wednesdays from CSMT and on Thursdays from Solapur
Both the new trains will run six days a week, except on Wednesdays from CSMT and on Thursdays from Solapur

The Indian Railways may see an addition of two new Vande Bharat Express trains from Mumbai, to Shirdi and Solapur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi may flag off the new trains during his visit to Mumbai on February 10. The trains will both commence from Chattrapati Shivaji Terminus (CSMT).

Shirdi and Solapur are pilgrimage towns significant for Maharashtrians. The inaugural run will take place at the same time at 3 pm on February 10, as one train will head from CSMT to Shirdi, and another from Solapur to CSMT.

An official confirmation by the Railways about the launch is expected to arrive soon. PM Modi will be reaching Mumbai some time in February for the opening of the Dawoodi Bohra community’s Arabic Academy in Andheri East, a Times Now report said.

Advertisement

Both the new trains will run six days a week, except on Wednesdays from CSMT and on Thursdays from Solapur. The timings of the trains are: 6:15 am from CSMT, to arrive in Shirdi at 12:10 pm; 5:25 pm from Shirdi, to arrive in CSMT at 11:18 pm.

RELATED NEWS

The key halts of these trains will be Nashik, Thane and Dadar.

Currently, a Vande Bharat Express is running between Mumbai Central and Gandhinagar Capital city. According to finance ministry sources, the central government is likely to announce 300-400 Vande Bharat Express trains in the upcoming budget.

The Vande Bharat trains that are running presently in India, are between New Delhi-Varanasi, New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra in Jammu and Kashmir, Mumbai-Gandhinagar, New Delhi-Amb Andaura in Himachal Pradesh, Chennai-Mysuru, Howrah-New Jalpaiguri, Bilaspur-Nagpur and Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: January 30, 2023, 10:26 IST
last updated: January 30, 2023, 10:29 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Tara Sutaria Sets Internet On Fire With Drool-worthy Photo In Black And White Monokini, See The Diva's Sexy Swimwear Pictures

+14PHOTOS

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Share Inside Pictures From Mehendi And Sangeet, Check Out The Candid Photos Of The Couple