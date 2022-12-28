PM Modi Meets Mother Heeraben in Ahmedabad Hospital; She is Stable, Say Doctors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited his mother Heeraben Modi, 99, who was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, after her health deteriorated last night. PM Modi landed in Ahmedabad from Delhi in the afternoon and headed straight to the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where he spent over an hour with his mother.

The prime minister also spoke to the doctors at the hospital.

A statement from the hospital stated that Heeraben’s “condition is now stable, and improving". “Prime Minister’s mother is admitted to U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, Ahmedabad, and her condition is stable," the hospital stated.

Advertisement

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, health minister Rushikesh Patel and Rajya Sabha MP Parimal were among several leaders who visited the hospital.

BJP MP Jugalji Thakor said Heeraben’s condition was stable and she might be discharged in a day or two.

Born on June 18, 1923, PM Modi’s mother entered the 100th year of her life in June this year. Heeraben lives in Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM Modi’s younger brother Pankaj Modi. The PM regularly visits Raysan and spends time with his mother during most of his Gujarat visits.

On her birthday, a road in Gandhinagar was decided to be named after her, “to keep her name alive forever and for future generations to learn lessons of service".

Over the years, PM Modi has shared several heartwarming photos of him seeking birthday blessings from his mother.

Advertisement

The prime minister had in June tweeted a blog post in which he penned his thoughts expressing joy and gratitude on the occasion of his mother’s 100th birthday and said that had his father been alive, he would have completed his centenary in 2022.

“Mother used to wash utensils at a few houses to help meet the household expenses. She would also take out time to spin the charkha to supplement our meagre income. She would do everything from peeling cotton to spinning yarn. Even in this back-breaking work, her prime concern was ensuring that the cotton thorns don’t prick us," PM Modi had recounted in his post.

The news of Heeraben Modi’s hospitalisation prompted several leaders cutting across party lines – from Congress’ Rahul Gandhi to DMK chief MK Stalin – to wish for her speedy recovery.

Advertisement

Gandhi shared a heart-warming message in a tweet, saying that he supports the PM in this difficult time and prayed for a quick recovery for his mother.

“The love between a mother and a son is eternal and priceless. Modi ji, my love and support is with you in this difficult time. I hope your mother gets well soon," he tweeted in Hindi.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here