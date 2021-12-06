PM Modi Meets Putin in Delhi, Says India-Russia Friendship Has Been Constant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Russian President Vladimir Putin in New Delhi, and while welcoming him said that India’s special and strategic partnership has continued to strengthen irrespective of the Covid pandemic. He said that the two countries have cooperated strongly during the pandemic, from vaccine trials and production to assistance to returning nationals to respective nations.

“Despite the challenges posed by COVID, there is no change in the pace of growth of India-Russia relations. Our special & privileged strategic partnership continues to become stronger," PM Narendra Modi said during the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

“In the last few decades, the world witnessed many fundamental changes and different kinds of geopolitical equations emerged but the friendship of India and Russia remained constant," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said the relation between India and Russia is truly a unique and reliable model of interstate friendship.

“We perceive India as a great power, a friendly nation, and a time-tested friend. The relations between our nations are growing and I am looking into the future," PM Modi added.

PM Modi said that Indo-Russian friendship has been constant and both countries have assisted each other and taken care of each other’s sensitivities.

