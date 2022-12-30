LIVE: PM Modi's Mother Heeraben Passes Away at 99, Condolences Pour in; PM to Reach Brother Pankaj Modi's Home Shortly

Last Updated: December 30, 2022, 08:15 IST
PM Modi’s brother Somabhai Modi and other family members arrived at the residence of Heeraben Modi in Raysan.
Sharing a photo of PM Modi with his late mother, the actress wrote in Hindi, “May God give PM patience and peace in this difficult time. Om Shanti."
Prime Minister Modi has reached Ahmedabad for the final rites of his mother, Heeraben. Her mortal remains have been brought to PM’s younger brother Pankaj Modi’s residence where the PM will shortly arrive.
From water conservation to cleanliness, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben, lovingly called Hiraba, who died on Friday, inspired him through her “simple, yet extraordinary" ways. Modi had visited his mother in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar, as she entered her 100th year on June 18. He had tweeted pictures and wrote a blog post detailing the inspiring life of Hiraba. READ MORE
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath tweeted condolences over the demise of PM Modi’s mother, Heeraben. He said, “For a son, mother is the whole world. The death of a mother is an unbearable and irreparable loss for a son.
“The demise of respected mother of Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is very sad.
“May Lord Shri Ram grant the departed pious soul a place at his holy feet. Om Shanti!"
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Twitter wrote in Hindi, “It is very sad to know about the demise of the Prime Minister @narendramodi ji’s respected Mataji Hira Ba. Mother is the first friend and teacher of a person’s life, the pain of losing whom is undoubtedly the biggest pain in the world."
As per sources, Heeraben’s body is being shifted to PM’s younger brother Pankaj Modi’s residence in Ahmedabad, where the Prime Minister will reach shortly. The cremation will likely take place at Sector 30 cremation ground.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Heeraben, passed away early on Friday at the age of 99. PM Modi’s mother was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad on Tuesday night after her health deteriorated.
A statement from U N Mehta Heart Hospital stated that Heeraben passed away at 3:40 am on Friday during treatment.
PM Modi’s Mother Death LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Modi’s mother, Heeraben Modi, passed away early on Friday morning at the age of 99. A bulletin from the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she was admitted on Wednesday after her health deteriorated, informed the news of her demise. The Prime Minister has left for Ahmedabad on Friday, as per sources.
Tweeting a photo of his mother, PM Modi said, “A glorious century rests at the feet of God… In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values.” The Prime Minister had earlier on Wednesday reached Ahmedabad from Delhi and visited the hospital to meet his mother. He had remained at the hospital for more than an hour and had also spoken to doctors at the hospital, a government-funded autonomous medical facility.
The Prime Minister is likely to attend pre-planned programmes in West Bengal, including flagging off a new Vande Bharat train, other developmental works of railways and under Namami Gange and meeting of National Ganga Council via video conference, as per sources.
Several leaders from across party lines have condoled her demise. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Twitter said, “I am deeply pained by the passing away of Hira Ba, mother of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi. The death of a mother leaves such a void in one’s life that is impossible to fill. I express my condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!”
Congress’ Digvijay Singh wrote, “Our heartfelt condolences to Narendra Modi ji and his family on the sad demise of his Mother. May her Soul rest in Peace.” BSP Chief Mayawati also tweeted in Hindi, “Extremely saddened by the news of the demise of Mrs. Heeraben, mother of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. My deepest condolences to his entire family. May nature give him and all his loved ones the strength to bear this loss.”
Heeraben had been admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad on Tuesday after her health deteriorated. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, health minister Rushikesh Patel and Rajya Sabha MP Parimal were among several leaders who visited the hospital.
Born on June 18, 1923, PM Modi’s mother entered the 100th year of her life in June this year. Heeraben lives in Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM Modi’s younger brother Pankaj Modi. The PM regularly visited Raysan and spent time with his mother during most of his Gujarat visits.
On her birthday, a road in Gandhinagar was decided to be named after her, “to keep her name alive forever and for future generations to learn lessons of service”.
Over the years, PM Modi has shared several heartwarming photos of him seeking birthday blessings from his mother.
