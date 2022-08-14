PM Modi Observes Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, Pays Tribute to Those Who Lost Lives

As the country gears up to celebrate its 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took to Twitter to pay homage to those who lost their lives during the bloody partition of 1947. Sunday, August 14, marks the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, which the Prime Minister had announced last year.

“Today, on #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay, I pay homage to all those who lost their lives during Partition , and applaud the resilience as well as grit of all those who suffered during that tragic period of our history," he wrote.

The day, which coincides with Pakistan’s Independence day, will be observed in memory of the “struggles and sacrifices of our people", the Prime Minister had said last year.

“May the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment," he had further said.

Earlier this week, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla inaugurated an exhibition on the ‘Horrors of Partition’ at the Parliament Library Building.

Meanwhile, India is all set to celebrate 75 years of Independence on Monday with preparations in full swing. A large number of ASI monuments across the country have been lit up in tri-colour theme, and citizens and political parties across the country have kicked off ‘tiranga’ rallies under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign which the PM flagged off on Saturday.

