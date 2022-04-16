PM on 3-day Guj Visit from Monday, to Lay Foundation Stone of Various Projects Worth Around Rs 22,000 Cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin a three-day visit to Gujarat, his home state, on April 18 during which he is scheduled to attend a number of programmes and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Saturday.

Here’s the full itinerary of PM Modi’s visit to Gujarat:

April 18

PM Modi will visit the command and control centre for schools in Gandhinagar on this day at around 6 pm. The Centre collects over 500 crore data sets annually and analyzes them meaningfully using big data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, in order to enhance overall learning outcomes for students. The Centre helps track daily online attendance of teachers and students, undertake centralized summative and periodic assessments of learning outcomes of students etc. The Command and Control Centre for Schools has been deemed a global best practice by the World Bank, which has also invited other countries to visit and learn about it, the PMO said.

April 19

Advertisement

At at around 9:40 am, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation a new dairy complex and potato processing plant at Diyodar in Banaskantha district, built at a cost of over Rs 600 crores. Giving details, the PMO said the new dairy complex is a greenfield project. It will enable the processing of about 30 lakh litres of milk, produce about 80 tonnes of butter, one lakh litres of ice cream, 20 tonnes of condensed milk (Khoya) and 6 tonnes of chocolate daily. The potato processing plant will produce different types of processed potato products like french fries, potato chips, aloo tikki, patties etc, many of which will be exported in other countries. These plants will empower the local farmers and give a boost to the rural economy in the region.

He will also dedicate the Banas Community Radio Station to the nation. This Community Radio Station has been established to provide farmers key scientific information related to agriculture and animal husbandry and it is expected that the radio station will connect with over five lakh farmers of about 1700 villages.

PM Modi will dedicate to the nation the expanded facilities for the production of cheese products and whey powder at the Banas dairy plant in Palanpur. Also, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation, organic manure and Biogas plant established at Dama in Gujarat.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of four gobar gas plants of 100 tonnes capacity to be established at Khimana, Ratanpura-Bhildi, Radhanpur and Thawar.

Advertisement

At around 3:30 pm, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in Jamnagar in the presence of the Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus. GCTM will be the first and only global outpost centre for traditional medicine across the world. It will emerge as an international hub of global wellness.

April 20

Advertisement

The Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit will held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar and will be inaugurated by PM Modi at around 10:30 AM. Mauritius PM and WHO DG will also be present on the occasion. The three-day summit will witness five plenary sessions, eight roundtables, six workshops, and two symposiums, with the presence of around 90 eminent speakers and 100 exhibitors.

The PMO said the Summit will help uncover investment potential, and give a fillip to innovation, research and development, start-up ecosystem, and the wellness industry. It will help bring together industry leaders, academicians and scholars together and act as a platform for future collaborations.

Then at around 3:30 pm, PM modi will attend the Adijati Maha Sammelan in Dahod where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth around Rs 22,000 crore. The Sammelan is expected to witness participation of over two lakh people.

Advertisement

He will inaugurate projects worth over Rs 1,400 crore and will also inaugurate Dahod district Southern Area Regional Water Supply Scheme, constructed on Narmada River Basin, worth around Rs 840 crore. “It will cater to the water supply needs of around 280 villages in Dahod district and Devgadh Baria city. Prime Minister will also inaugurate five projects of Dahod Smart City worth around Rs 335 crore. These projects include Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) Building, Storm water drainage system, Sewerage works, Solid Waste Management System and Rain Water Harvesting System. Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, benefits worth Rs 120 crore will be provided to 10,000 tribals of Panchmahal and Dahod districts. Prime Minister will also inaugurate 66 KV Ghodia substation, Panchayat Houses, Anganwadis, among others," the PMO release reads.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for manufacturing of 9000 HP Electric Locomotives at the Production Unit in Dahod. The cost of the project is around Rs 20,000 crore. “Dahod workshop, established in 1926 for periodic overhaul of steam locomotives, will be upgraded to electric locomotive manufacturing unit with infrastructural improvements. It will provide direct and indirect employment to over 10,000 people," the statement reads, adding that the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of various projects of the state government worth around Rs 550 crore which includes water supply related projects worth about Rs 300 crore, Dahod Smart City projects worth around Rs 175 crores, works related to Dudhimati river project, GETCO Substation at Ghodia among others.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.