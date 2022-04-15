PM Modi on 3-day Visit to Gujarat from April 18: Find His Busy Itinerary Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a three-day visit to Gujarat from April 18-20. He will land in Ahmedabad on Monday evening and head towards Gandhinagar Command and Control Center.

PM Modi will retire for the day in Raj Bhavan.

Here is the PM Modi’s itinerary for his Gujarat visit:

April 18

- PM Modi is scheduled to reach Ahmedabad at 5:30 pm

- At 6pm, PM Modi will visit Gandhinagar Command and Control Center.

- The Prime Minister will spend the night at Raj Bhavan.

April 19

- PM Modi will complete various projects of Banas Dairy

- He will be present at the public meeting held at Deodar

- PM will attend Jamnagar program after Deodar

- PM will reach Jamnagar at 1:20 pm

- He will participate in a programme at the World Ayurvedic University

- Will arrive in Ahmedabad from Jamnagar at 5:00 p.m.

- Will spend the night in Raj Bhavan again.

April 20

- PM Modi will attend a programme at Mahatma Mandir

- He will conclude various projects in Dahod and Panchmahal

- PM Modi will leave for Dahod at 2 pm

- The Prime Minister will depart from Ahmedabad Airport for Delhi at 6.16 pm

