PM Modi Pays Floral Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Italy, Meets Indian Community

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid floral tribute to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Piazza Gandhi in Rome during his visit to attend the 16th G-20 Summit. He also greeted and interacted with members of the Indian community that had gathered in the area.

The prime minister was welcomed with chants in Sanksrit and slogans of “Modi, Modi!" during his interaction with the Indian community in Italy.

The Prime Minister arrived in Rome today to participate in the G20 Summit where he will join other leaders in discussions on global economic and health recovery from COVID-19, sustainable development and climate change.

He met President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and held an extensive discussion covering trade and investment ties, climate change, COVID-19, global and regional developments.

In his departure statement on Thursday, Modi said he will be visiting Rome and the Vatican City from October 29-31 at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, following which he will travel to Glasgow, the UK, from November 1-2 at the invitation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“In Rome, I will attend the 16th G20 Leaders’ Summit, where I will join other G20 leaders in discussions on global economic and health recovery from the pandemic, sustainable development, and climate change," Modi said, noting this will be the first in-person summit of the G20 since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prime minister said on the sidelines of the G20 Summit he will also meet with leaders of other partner countries and review the progress in India’s bilateral relations with them. There would also be various bilateral and community-related programmes during this visit, he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

