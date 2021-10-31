PM Modi Pays Tributes to Indira Gandhi on Her Death Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary.

Modi tweeted, "On her death anniversary, paying tributes to India's former Prime Minister, Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji."

Gandhi, the then prime minister, was assassinated in 1984 by two of her security guards linked to Khalistani extremists.

