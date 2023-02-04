Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded Billionaire businessman and philanthropist Bill Gates for trying his hands to make roti. The prime minister also suggested that the Microsoft co-founder make millet dishes as well.

The billionaire posted a video on Instagram where he was seen making a roti along with popular blogger Eitan Bernath.

Sharing the video on his Instagram story, PM Modi said, “Superb!" He also said that the latest trend in India is millets, which are known to be healthy.

“There are many millet dishes too which you can try making," the prime minister said with a smiling emoji.

The Government of India is promoting the use of millet foods which are considered the traditional cereals of India and are known for health benefits in various ways.

The United Nations declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets after the Government of India brought forward a proposal in this regard and was endorsed by members of FAO Governing Bodies, as well as by the 75th Session of the UN General Assembly.

Bernath also tweeted the video and said he came from Bihar where he met wheat farmers whose yields have been increased thanks to new early sowing technologies and women from “Didi Ki Rasoi" canteens who shared their expertise in making Roti.

The International Year of Millets stands to provide a unique opportunity to increase global production, ensure efficient processing and consumption, promote a better utilization of crop rotations, and encourage better connectivity throughout food systems to promote millets as a key component of the food basket.

