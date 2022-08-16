Prime Minister Narednra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and newly elected Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar paid their tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his fourth death anniversary early this morning. Several union ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda joined PM Modi at ‘Sadaiv Atal’, Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s memorial in the national capital.

The leaders paid floral tributes to the veteran BJP leader who died in 2018 at the age of 93 years. The BJP leaders were joined by Vajpayee’s foster daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya who was also present at ‘Sadaiv Atal’.

PM Modi and the other dignitaries also attended a prayer meeting that was held in the memory of the BJP stalwart who joined the RSS in 1947 and rose through the ranks to become a stalwart of the BJP. Vajpayee’s role was crucial to the BJP’s rise to power in the second half of the 1990s. His amiable personality and cross-party relations brought him and the party many allies and helped the party form a winning coalition.

Vajpayee was the prime minister for six years between 1998-2004 and was the first non-Congress Prime Minister to complete a full term in power. He remained a Member of Parliament for 47 years - elected 10 times to the Lok Sabha and twice to Rajya Sabha.

Vajpayee was awarded the country’s second-highest civilian honour, the Padma Vibhushan, in 1992 and was later conferred India’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, by the then president of India Pranab Mukherjee in 2015.

