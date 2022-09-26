PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Wish Manmohan Singh As He Turns 90

As former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh turned 90 today, political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished him.

In a tweet, PM Modi wished his predecessor and said, “birthday greetings to former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life."

Calling him “India’s finest statesman," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished Singh on Twitter.

“His humility, dedication and contribution to India’s development, has few parallels. He is an inspiration to me, and to crores of other Indians. I pray for his good health and happiness," Gandhi said.

Singh, a renowned economist, was the country’s prime minister between 2004-14 during the Congress-led UPA rule.

He was also India’s finance minister in the P V Narasimha Rao-led government during 1991-96, an epochal era for the country’s economy marked by wide-ranging reforms.

