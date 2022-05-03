India-Denmark Ties: Ukraine War, Green Energy, Indo-Pacific Region Feature in PM Modi's Talks with Danish Counterpart

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen called for an immediate ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war, and that the path of dialogue and diplomacy should be used to resolve the conflict. The two leaders also stressed on ensuring a “free, open and inclusive" Indo-Pacific region during their talks in Copenhagen on Tuesday.

Modi arrived at the Danish capital on the second leg of his ‘three-day, three-nation’ Europe tour. He held talks with Frederiksen at her official residence Marienborg. The prime minister will be attending the second India-Nordic Summit on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference soon after their talks, PM Modi said, “We (Modi and Frederiksen) stressed on ensuring a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific region. We called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and the path of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the problem."

Frederiksen said she discussed the Ukraine war with PM Modi “as close partners". Condemning the war, she said Denmark and the entire European Union were “strongly" against Russia’s “unlawful and unprovoked" invasion of Ukraine.

“My message is very clear – (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has to stop this war and end the killings. I hope that India will influence Russia also in this discussion," she said.

India, which shares strong bilateral relations with Russia, has not openly condemned the war in strong language, but has chosen to call for ceasefire and diplomatic talks to resolve the issue. She further said the two leaders also discussed the consequences of war crimes committed against civilians and the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. “The reports on killings of civilians in Bucha are deeply shocking. We have condemned these killings and we stress the need for an independent investigation," she added.

Earlier in the day, when he landed in Copenhagen, Modi tweeted: “Landed in Copenhagen. I am very grateful to PM Frederiksen for the warm welcome. This visit will go a long way in further cementing India-Denmark ties," Modi tweeted after landing in Copenhagen. This is the prime minister’s first visit to Denmark, where he will take part in bilateral and multilateral engagements on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The ministry of external affairs tweeted: “PM @Statsmin Mette Frederiksen of Denmark receives PM @narendramodi at the Copenhagen airport. Heartwarming to see this special gesture from our Green Partner. Both leaders will now travel to Marienborg, the official residence of the PM of Denmark."

Before this, Prime Minister Modi was in Germany where he held detailed bilateral discussions with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and co-chaired the India-Germany inter-governmental consultations.

In his departure statement, Modi said, “I will travel to Copenhagen where I will have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Frederiksen which will provide an opportunity to review the progress in our unique Green Strategic Partnership’ with Denmark, as well as other aspects of our bilateral relations."

Soon after reaching Marienborg, PM Modi took a private tour of the residence and was accompanied by Frederiksen.

The Prime Minister’s engagements

Modi will review the ‘India-Denmark: A Green Strategic Partnership’, which was established during a virtual summit in September 2020. This partnership was translated into a five-year action plan during Frederiksen’s India visit in October 2021.

Modi will also meet Queen Margrethe II and attend the India-Denmark Business Roundtable and interact with the Indian community in Denmark. Over 200 Danish companies in India are actively engaged in taking forward flagship government initiatives such as Make in India, Jal Jeevan Mission, Digital India among others. Over 60 Indian companies in Denmark, mainly in the IT sector, are further cementing bilateral business-to-business ties. Denmark is home to a robust Indian diaspora of 16,000 people.

Apart from bilateral engagements, Modi will also take part in the second India-Nordic Summit along with PMs of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway where they will take stock of the cooperation since the First India-Nordic Summit in 2018. “The Summit will focus on subjects like post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, innovation and technology, renewable energy, the evolving global security scenario and India-Nordic cooperation in the Arctic region," Modi had said. The summit will focus on economic engagement, green partnership and mobility and cooperation in the Arctic region.

Modi will also personally meet leaders of the four Nordic nations on the sidelines of the summit. “Nordic countries are important partners for India in sustainability, renewable energy, digitisation and innovation. The visit will help in expanding our multifaceted cooperation with the Nordic region," he had said.

India’s trade with Nordic countries stands at over $5 billion (2020-21) and a cumulative FDI of over $3 billion (April 2000-March 2021).

(With PTI inputs)

