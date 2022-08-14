Independence Day 2022: Where and How to Watch PM Modi’s Speech, Flag Hoisting Ceremony at Red Fort on August 15?

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY 2022: India is gearing up to celebrate its 75th Independence Day on August 15. As the day nears, the feeling of patriotism is rising in the hearts of all citizens, and the tricolour has illuminated the nation. This year, the government of India has launched a new initiative, “Har Ghar Tiranga".

ALSO READ: Top 75 Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes, Logo and Slogans to Share and Celebrate India’s Freedom

While launching the campaign, PM Modi stated, “75 years back, it was on this day that the country adopted its present national flag. Today, we recall the monumental courage and efforts of all those who dreamt of a flag for free India when we were fighting colonial rule. We reiterate our commitment to fulfil their vision and build India of their dreams."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Har Ghar Tiranga News LIVE Updates

To mark Independence Day, Prime Minister will hoist the ‘Tiranga’ on the iconic Red Fort. Continuing the traditions, this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort. If you’re wondering where and when to watch Prime Minister’s speech on this day, read ahead.

When to watch PM live on Independence Day?

To mark Independence Day celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on Monday, i.e. August 15. Starting at 7:30 am, the national flag will be hoisted at the Red Fort which will be followed by the Prime Minister’s speech.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: History, Evolution and Interesting Facts About the National Flag

Where to watch PM live on August 15?

National public broadcaster Doordarshan will broadcast Prime Minister’s address to the nation live. You will be able to watch the speech on Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) YouTube channel as well as on its Twitter handle. It will also be live-streamed on the PMO Twitter handle.

Advertisement

President’s speech on the eve of Independence Day:

Like every year, President will address the nation on the eve of Independence Day. Droupadi Murmu will greet the citizens for the first time after becoming President of India. She will also host the Indian contingent over a high tea.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here