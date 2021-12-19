PM Modi Remembers Manohar Parrikar, Says 'He Took Goa to New Heights of Development'

Remembering late Manohar Parrikar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said seeing Goa prosper and its strength reminds him of the former chief minister. Modi, who is in Goa, also hailed the incumbent CM and said Pramod Sawant is working with a vision for the development of the state.

“The sincere nature of Goans was reflected in the commitment of Manohar Parrikar who was seen carrying out his duties till his last breath," he said. Parrikar served as the union defence minister during the first term of the Narendra Modi government. He died on 17 March, 2019 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

PM Modi reached Panaji in the afternoon to participate in the celebrations marking 60 years of the coastal state’s liberation from Portuguese rule and later witnessed a fly past and sail parade at Miramar.

The prime minister in his speech said, “if former union home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had lived for more time, Goa would not have needed so long to get liberated." Patel, deputy PM in the Nehru cabinet, died on December 15, 1950. He is credited with the liberation of Marathwada region in Maharashtra from erstwhile Nizam’s rule.

“Goa came under Portugal rule when the other major part of the country was ruled by the Mughals. But even centuries later, neither Goa has forgotten its Indianness, nor India has forgotten its Goa," he added.

He further said, “freedom fighter Mohan Ranade continued to be in prison in Portugal for over a decade after Goa was liberated. The issue had to be pursued by Atal Bihari Vajpayee."

He hailed the state for topping in good governance and per capita income, exclusive toilet facility for girls in schools, tap water in every household, door to door waste collection, and food security. “Goa is giving strength to the country through its flagship program Swayampurna Goa," he said. PM Modi urged the people of Goa to set new goals to achieve greater heights by the 75th year of the state’s liberation.

He also congratulated Goa for completing first dose vaccine coverage to its eligible population. He also praised the state’s growth of tourism even during the pandemic and congratulated chief minister Pramod Sawant for keeping the pace of development up in the state.

Speaking about his recent visit to Rome and meeting with Pope Francis, he said, “Some time ago, I went to Italy and Vatican City. There I also had the opportunity to meet Pope Francis. I invited him to visit India, to which Pope Francis said “This is the greatest gift you have given me" This is his love for India’s diversity, our radiant democracy."

He inaugurated multiple development projects, including the renovated Fort Aguada jail museum, super speciality block at the Goa Medical College and new South Goa district hospital.

The prime minister also offered floral tributes at Martyrs’ Memorial on the occasion of Goa Liberation Day at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Panaji.

Modi felicitated freedom fighters and veterans of ‘Operation Vijay’, undertaken by the Indian armed forces to liberate Goa from Portuguese rule. He also released a Special Cover and Special Cancellation to mark the commemoration of Indian armed forces freeing Goa from Portuguese rule. This special episode of history is shown on the special cover, whereas the special cancellation depicts the war memorial at the Indian Naval Ship Gomantak, constructed in memory of seven young gallant sailors and other personnel who laid down their lives in ‘Operation Vijay’.

Modi also released ‘My Stamp’ depicting the ‘Hutatma Smarak’ at Patradevi, which salutes the great sacrifices made by those who made the supreme sacrifice in the Goa liberation movement.

The expansion of healthcare infrastructure is in line with PM Modi’s vision to improve medical infrastructure and provide top class medical facilities across the country. The super speciality block at the Goa Medical College and Hospital has been constructed at a cost of over Rs 380 crore under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana’ scheme.

The new South Goa district hospital, built at a cost of around Rs 220 crore, is equipped with modern medical infrastructure, including OPD services in 33 specialities, latest diagnostic and laboratory facilities and services like physiotherapy and audiometry.

The re-development of the Aguada Fort jail museum as a heritage tourism destination under the ‘Swadesh Darshan Scheme’ has been done at a cost of over Rs 28 crore, it said. Before Goa’s liberation, the Aguada Fort was used to incarcerate and torture freedom fighters, the PMO said. The museum will highlight the contributions and sacrifices made by prominent freedom fighters who fought for the liberation of Goa and will be a befitting tribute to them. Modi will also release a Special Cover and Special Cancellation to mark the commemoration of Indian armed forces freeing Goa from Portuguese rule, it said.

Modi also inaugurated an aviation skill development center at the Mopa airport and a gas insulated substation at Dabolim-Navelim in Margao. He will also lay the foundation stone for the India International University of Legal Education and Research of the Bar Council of India Trust at Goa, according to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Goa Liberation Day is observed on December 19 every year to mark the day Indian armed forces freed Goa in 1961.

