World leaders conveyed Republic Day wishes to India on Thursday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanking them for their greetings and pledging to work together to further strengthen ties.

Replying to the French president, Modi tweeted, “Grateful for your warm greetings my dear friend Emmanuel Macron on India’s Republic Day. I share your commitment to work together for success of India’s G20 Presidency & 25th anniversary of India-France Strategic Partnership. India and France together are a force for global good."

Macron said he looked forward to the two countries setting new ambitions together for the G20 and for the Indo-French strategic partnership as it turns 25 this year. Thanking his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, Modi said he looked forward to further strengthening strategic partnership.

He tweeted to Bhutan’s Prime Minister Lotay Tshering that India is committed to its unique partnership with his country for progress and prosperity of both the nations.

Modi echoed similar sentiments in tweets to leaders of Nepal, Mauritius and Maldives among other countries.

