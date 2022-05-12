PM Modi Says Appeasement Politics Comes to End with 100% Coverage of Govt Schemes

Politics of appeasement comes to an end with 100 per cent coverage of government schemes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday. He was speaking via video link at ‘Utkarsh Samaroh’, an event held in Gujarat’s Bharuch city by the district administration to mark 100 per cent saturation of four key schemes of the state government meant for providing financial assistance to widows, the elderly and destitute citizens.

“Hundred per cent saturation of government schemes ends discrimination and need for a recommendation to get the benefits. It also puts an end to the appeasement politics," Modi said.

“Due to lack of information about government schemes, they either remain on paper or people not entitled for such schemes take benefit," he added.

