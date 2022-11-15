PM Modi Shares Light Moments with US Prez Biden, French Leader Macron at G20 Summit | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden were seen sharing a few light moments in Indonesia’s Bali as the G20 Summit began on Tuesday. In a photo shared by the Prime Minister’s office (PMO), the two world leaders were seen shaking hands and smiling.

“PM @narendramodi and @POTUS @JoeBide interact during the @g20org Summit in Bali. (sic)," read the tweet by the PMO.

A video tweeted by news agency ANI showed PM Modi interacting with Biden and sharing a moment of laughter.

The Prime Minister was also seen greeting French President Emmanuel Macron." As this crucial G20 summit begins, France and India are already coordinating closely," tweeted French Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain.

Leaders of the Group of 20 nations opened talks on Tuesday with a plea by host Indonesia for unity and concrete action to mend the global economy despite deep rifts over the war in Ukraine.

“We have no other option, collaboration is needed to save the world," Indonesian President Joko Widodo said in opening remarks, before the leaders of the world’s wealthiest nations began closed-door discussions.

“G20 must be the catalyst for inclusive economic recovery. We should not divide the world into parts. We must not allow the world to fall into another cold war."

Widodo did not name Russia or Ukraine in English but a part of his address to the Group of 20 leaders was in Bahasa Indonesia.

PM Modi was welcomed at the summit venue by President Widodo, ahead of the formal opening of the summit.

“Recover Together, Recover Stronger. Indonesian President @jokowi welcomes PM @narendramodi for the G20 Bali Summit. Detailed deliberations on contemporary global challenges including food & energy security and health are on the @g20org Summit agenda today," Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

After the meeting in Indonesia, India will take over the Group of 20 presidency for one year.

The G20, which includes countries ranging from Brazil to India, Saudi Arabia and Germany, accounts for more than 80% of the world’s gross domestic product, 75% of international trade and 60% of its population.

