PM Modi Speaks to Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to Enquire About His Health

PTI
New Delhi // Updated: June 26, 2022, 10:56 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh to enquire about his health, official sources said on Sunday. Singh underwent a successful spinal surgery in a London hospital on Saturday.
He had gone to London recently. The former chief minister heads the Punjab Lok Congress outfit, which was an ally of the BJP in the recent state assembly polls.
