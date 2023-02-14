Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday attended the launch of the new Air India-Airbus partnership via video conference. As part of the deal, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, announced to purchase 250 aircraft from Airbus.

“We have built a very good relationship with Airbus. Today, I am happy to announce that we have signed a letter of intent to acquire 250 aircraft from Airbus," said Chandrasekaran, who was also present at the virtual meet.

Air India will get 250 Airbus planes — 210 single-aisle A320neos and 40 widebody A350s, worth more than $50 billion at list prices, according to a Moneycontrol report.

Hailing the deal, PM Modi said the tie-up is an important milestone for the India-France strategic partnership. “This important deal reflects the deepening ties between India and France, as well as the successes and aspirations of India’s civil aviation sector," the Prime Minister said.

The virtual meet was also attended by Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Airbus SE CEO Guillaume Faury, Air India CMD Campbell Wilson, Ratan Tata, and Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia.

