PM Modi Speaks to King Charles 1st time Since He Took Over UK Reigns; Here’s What They Discussed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with King Charles III of the United Kingdom. This was the Prime Minister’s first conversation with the King after he assumed the Office of the Sovereign of the UK.

During the phone call, a number of subjects of mutual interest were discussed, including Climate Action, conservation of biodiversity, innovative solutions for financing energy-transition, etc. The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for His Majesty’s abiding interest and advocacy on these issues.

The Prime Minister also briefed King Charles on India’s priorities for its G20 Presidency, including propagation of digital public goods. He also explained the relevance of Mission LiFE - Lifestyle for Environment, through which India seeks to promote environmentally sustainable lifestyles.

Advertisement

The leaders exchanged views on the Commonwealth of Nations and how to further strengthen its functioning. They also appreciated the role of the Indian community in the UK in acting as a “living bridge" between both countries and enriching bilateral relations.

After the call, PM Modi tweeted, It was a pleasure to speak with His Majesty King Charles III on issues of mutual interest, including environmental protection, climate resilience, and the Commonwealth. Also discussed the priorities of India’s G20 Presidency, and the potential of Mission LiFE."

PM Modi wished him a “very successful reign", the PMO statement said.

Last year in July, President Droupadi Murmu met King Charles III at a reception held at Buckingham Palace.

Read all the Latest India News here