PM Modi Speaks to President Putin, Discusses Safe Evacuation of Indians from Conflict Zones

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday and discussed the safe evacuation of the Indian nationals from the conflict areas in Ukraine. An official statement said the two leaders reviewed the situation in Ukraine, especially in Kharkiv city where many Indian students are stuck.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on phone today with Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation. The leaders reviewed the situation in Ukraine, especially in the city of Kharkiv where many Indian students are stuck," the statement said. “They discussed the safe evacuation of the Indian nationals from the conflict areas," it added.

As per reports, during the conversation, President Putin stressed that all the necessary instructions had been given and the Russian military was doing everything possible to the safe removal of Indian citizens from the war zone and their return to their homeland.

The Russian side is also trying to organize an urgent evacuation of a group of Indian students from Kharkiv through the humanitarian corridor along the shortest route to Russia, the President further added.

