PM Modi Speaks to Putin, Calls for 'Immediate Cessation of Violence', Raises Safety of Indians in Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a “return to the path of diplomacy" and appealed for an immediate cessation of violence between Russia and Ukraine, in a telephonic conversation with President Vladimir Putin late on Thursday. He also raised concerns about the safety of Indian nationals, including students, stranded in Ukraine and told the Russian premier that India was attaching the highest priority in safely evacuating its citizens.

According to a press release issued by the prime minister’s office (PMO), Putin briefed Prime Minister Modi about his “special operation" against Ukraine, in which Russia launched a full-blown attack by land, sea and air on its neighbouring country. It is being called the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War II.

The PMO stated that PM Modi reiterated his long-standing conviction that differences between Russia and NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) can only be resolved through “honest and sincere dialogue". He appealed for an immediate cessation of violence, and called for “concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue", the press release stated.

Not only this, PM Modi spoke to Putin in detail about the safety of Indian nationals in Ukraine. The PM sensitised Putin to India’s concerns regarding the safety of its citizens in Ukraine, especially students, and conveyed that India attached the highest priority to their safe exit and return, as per the PMO.

The PMO said PM Modi and Putin agreed that their officials and diplomatic teams will continue to maintain regular contact on issues of topical interest.

Before Modi’s phone call with Putin, foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla held a press briefing on the Russia-Ukraine situation. He said, “A number of steps have been taken to deal with the emerging situation in Ukraine. We started the registration of Indian nationals in Ukraine about a month ago. Based on online registration, we found that 20,000 Indian nationals were there. Nearly 4,000 Indians have been able to leave Ukraine. Exit for land borders via road and other means being facilitated."

He added that external affairs minister S Jaishankar will speak to Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Hungary with regard to evacuation of Indians stranded in Ukraine. PM Modi also chaired a cabinet committee on security (CCS) meeting at his official residence in Delhi to discuss the rising tensions in Ukraine due to Russia’s attack.

Amid world leaders condemning the Russian attack, Jaishankar had said he held a telephonic discussion with UK foreign secretary Liz Truss to exchange perspectives on the situation. He had also said he received a call from European Union high representative for foreign affairs and security policy Josep Borrell. The two had discussed the situation in Ukraine and how India could contribute to de-escalation efforts.

India has activated its embassy in Poland, meanwhile, for the safe evacuation of stranded Indian citizens in Ukraine. Indian envoy in Ukraine, Parth Satpathy said the embassy will continue to operate.

