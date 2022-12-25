Mann ki Baat LIVE: In Era Of Evidence-Based Medicine, Yoga & Ayurveda Passing Test of Times, Says PM Modi

In the era of evidence-based medicine, Yoga and Ayurveda are now passing the tests of the modern age, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. Addressing the last edition of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi noted that the latest research of Mumbai’s Tata Memorial Center shows that yoga is effective for patients with breast cancer.

“As per the centre, regularly practising Yoga brought a 15 per cent reduction in the recurrence of the disease among patients," he said.

Looking back at the passing year, PM Modi said 2022 was wonderful as India completed 75 years of Independence while ‘Amrit Kaal’ began and the country became the fifth-largest economy in the world. He also extended Christmas greetings to all citizens.

Advertisement

“Various achievements of India in 2022 have created a unique place for our country in the world. In 2022, India became the world’s fifth-largest economy. The year 2022 also saw India achieving an unbelievable record of 220 crore vaccines…Countrymen also scripted another historic moment — the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in August. This Amrit Mahotsav will continue with the same spirit next year too and it will strengthen the foundation of Amrit Kaal," PM Modi said.

He also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary. " PM Vajpayee took India to newer heights in every sector including education, foreign policy and the field of infrastructure," Modi said.

Stating that India has managed to successfully eradicate diseases like smallpox, polio and guinea worm, Modi said in the last few years, we have overcome many major challenges in the health sector.

“The entire credit for this goes to our medical experts, scientists, and the will power of the countrymen. Now, I would like to bring your attention to another challenge which is on the verge of vanquishing — Kala Azar (visceral leishmaniasis)," he said.

This was the 96th episode of the monthly radio programme and the last scheduled podcast session of 2022.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, PM Modi invited citizens to share their ideas, inputs and suggestions for the program which is to be aired today. The Prime Minister had urged people to write on the NaMo App, and MyGov app or record their messages on 1800-11-7800.

Sharing MyGov’s invitation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “2022’s last #MannKiBaat will take place on the 25th of this month. I am eager to receive your input for the programme. I urge you to write on the NaMo App, MyGov or record your message on 1800-11-7800."

Advertisement

In the last edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on November 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that our country is home to the oldest traditions" traditions in the world. Therefore, it is also our responsibility to preserve our traditions and traditional knowledge, to promote it and to take it forward as much as possible.

Read all the Latest India News here