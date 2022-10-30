Mann Ki Baat Updates: PM Modi Recounts India's Achievements From Space Sector To Nation Games, Pays Tribute To Birsa Munda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 94th edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’. PM Modi extended his greeting to the nation on the occasion of Chhath Puja, called it a ‘great’ example of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’.

“In Chhath Puja, the Sun worship is proof of the deep connection of our culture with nature…We see such grand pictures of Chhath puja being celebrated in foreign countries which means that Indian culture and its faith is making a mark in all corners of the world," he said.

PM Modi further noted that India is harnessing solar energy in a big way. “In solar energy, India has become one of the leading countries in the world. The way solar energy is transforming the lives of the poor and middle classes is a matter of study," he said.

He noted that most of the houses in Gujarat’s Modhera have started generating electricity from solar power, and called it a great achievement.

Prime Minister also talked about India’s achievement in the space sector and said, the country is emerging as a strong player in the global commercial market with the latest launches by ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation). Last week, ISRO’s heaviest rocket- LVM-3 - launched 36 communication satellites into space. With this, ISRO’s launcher has entered the global commercial market.

“While talking to you people, I am reminded of the time when India was denied Cyogenic Rocket Technology. After this the Indian scientists not just developed the space tech in India, but has been sending dozens of satellites to space," PM Modi said.

He noted that after the space sector was opened for India’s youth, revolutionary changes have started coming into it. “Start-ups are bringing new innovations and technologies in this field," PM Modi said.

Student power is the basis of making India powerful, PM Modi said, adding that it is the youth of today, who will take India to new heights in the coming years. “This decade is India’s ‘techade’. The youth is working at an unprecedented pace through hackathons to solve challenges that the nation is facing," he said.

He further informed that this month, 23 IITs came together to showcase their research projects. “IIT Bhubaneswar team has made a portable ventilator for infants. This ventilator can be used on battery and can be used in remote areas to save the lives of premature infants," he said talking about one of the projects.

He also recounted India’s achievements in the field of sports and said, “You will be happy to know that the National Games this time was the biggest ever organised in India. 36 sports were included in this, in which, 7 new and two indigenous competitions, Yogasan and Mallakhamb were also included."

The Prime Minister then urged countrymen to be sensitive towards the environment and urged it to make it a way of life. He also mentioned environment-friendly initiatives from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Tripura which could inspire everyone.

“I am very happy to see the increasing enthusiasm for environmental protection in different parts of the country. A few days ago, in India, Mission Life dedicated to protecting the environment has also been launched," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi paid tribute to Birsa Munda and said, “Bhagwan Birsa Munda sacrificed his life for India’s independence and to protect the rich tribal culture."

After his radio address, the Prime Minister, who is on a three-day visit to Gujarat from today, is scheduled to launch a host of projects in different parts of the state where Assembly elections are expected to be announced soon.

PM Modi will begin his visit by laying the foundation stone of a manufacturing facility for C-295 transport aircraft in Vadodara on Sunday, according to a release issued by the Gujarat government. He will also address a gathering at Leprosy Ground in the city.

