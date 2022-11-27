Mann ki Baat LIVE: Launch of India-Bhutan Developed Satellite Reflection of Strong Relation Between the 2 Countries, Says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 95th edition of his radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

During the 95th edition of Mann Ki Baat, PM said: “India, from December 1, will be assuming leadership of G20. It is a big moment for Indians." Talking on the G20 logo Row, PM Modi said G20 logo was selected after a public contest.

“People from across the country have written to me about how proud they are that India has got the G20 presidency. India has got this responsibility under Amrit Kaal," said PM Modi in Mann ki Baat.

The Prime Minister added: “G20 presidency is an opportunity for us. We have to focus on global good, be it peace, unity or sustainable development, India has the solution to challenges related to these things. We have given the theme of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’."

PM Modi on India-Bhutan Satellite Launch

Talking about the launch of ‘Vikram S’ rocket, PM Modi said: “Yesterday only, India launched a satellite jointly developed by India and Bhutan. This satellites will send high resolution images which will help Bhutan manage its natural resources better."

“On Nov 18, India achieved a feat in the space sector when a rocket ‘Vikram S’ was launched into space. It was designed and developed by the private sector & has several new features," the PM.

Bapu’s Favourite Song

Playing the song ‘vaishnav jan to tene kahiye’, PM Modi said that while this is “Bapu’s favourite song, its singer is from Greece".

You all know that this is Bapu’s favourite song but if I tell you that its singer is from Greece, you will be surprised and filled with pride. The Greek singer of this song is Konstantinos Kalaitzis.

“He sang this on the occasion of Gandhiji’s 150th birth anniversary. But today I am recalling him for a different reason: He has a great passion for India and Indian music," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also spoke about a Bhajan Mandli in Fiji and said that we take pride in our country being a home to the oldest traditions in the world.

The 94th Edition

The 94th edition of Mann Ki Baat was addressed by PM Modi on October 30. During his show, PM Modi said emphasized on eco-friendly lifestyle and nature conservation. The Prime Minister said sensitivity towards environment is inherent to Indian society.

Prime Minister added: “Sensitivity towards the environment is embedded in every particle of our society and we can feel it all around us. There is no dearth of people in the country, who spend a lifetime in the protection of the environment."

What Is Mann Ki Baat

Mann Ki Baat is a monthly radio broadcast hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he addresses the people of the nation on All India Radio, DD National and DD News.

Highlighting the country’s strides in science and technology, Prime Minister had said India is doing wonders in the solar and space sector.

