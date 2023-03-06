Home » News » India » PM Modi to Address Post-budget Webinar on Financial Services on Tuesday

PM Modi to Address Post-budget Webinar on Financial Services on Tuesday

'Enhancing efficiency of the financial services for creating growth opportunities' is a part of a series of post-budget webinars organised by government to seek suggestions for effective implementation of initiatives announced in the Union Budget

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: March 06, 2023, 21:49 IST

New Delhi, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address stakeholders in the financial services sector in a post-budget webinar on Tuesday, the Finance Ministry said.

The webinar titled ‘Enhancing efficiency of the financial services for creating growth opportunities’ is a part of a series of 12 post-budget webinars being organised by the government to seek ideas and suggestions for effective implementation of the initiatives announced in the Union Budget.

The webinar will have six breakout sessions on themes including creating growth opportunities in GIFT International Financial Services Centre, facilitating seamless credit flow for MSMEs, enhancing customer ease for account opening and digital payments.

Besides Ministers and Secretaries of the Central Government Ministries concerned, stakeholders from the financial sector including, regulators, market participants, and industry representatives would attend these webinars and contribute through suggestions for better implementation of budgetary announcements, the Ministry said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: March 06, 2023, 21:49 IST
last updated: March 06, 2023, 21:49 IST
