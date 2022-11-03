Home » News » India » Vigilance Awareness Week: PM Modi Launches New Complaint Management System CVC Portal

Vigilance Awareness Week: PM Modi Launches New Complaint Management System CVC Portal

Vigilance Awareness Week will be observed from October 31 to November 6 with the theme of "Corruption-free India for a developed nation".

Last Updated: November 03, 2022, 11:35 IST

PM Modi will also launch a new 'Complaint Management System' portal of the CVC. (File Photo: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon address a programme to mark the ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’ of the Central Vigilance Commission on Thursday at the Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital. PM Modi launched a new ‘Complaint Management System’ portal of the CVC.

According to the statement, the portal is envisioned to provide end-to-end information to the citizens through regular updates on the status of their complaints.

Modi will also release a series of pictorial booklets on “Ethics and Good Practices"; Compilation of best practices on “Preventive Vigilance" and Special issue “VIGEYE-VANI" on public procurement.

The Central Vigilance Commission or CVC observes Vigilance Awareness Week annually to try and bring together all necessary stakeholders and spread the message of integrity in every sphere of life.

This year, Vigilance Awareness Week will be observed from October 31 to November 6 with the theme of “Corruption-free India for a developed nation".

Prime Minister Modi will also be awarding prizes to five students who wrote best essays during a nationwide essay competition conducted by CVC on the theme, according to the PMO statement.

last updated: November 03, 2022, 11:35 IST

