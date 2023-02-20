PM Modi to Address Virtual Rozgar Mela Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to kick off another edition of the Rozgar Mela later today. The event is part of a campaign launched by the Modi government to provide 1 lakh jobs at the central level. Modi will address the conference virtually at 11:30 am.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi first launched the “Rozgar Mela" in October of 2022 where he promised to recruit 1 million people and underscored his government’s efforts to soften the blow of the global economic crisis.

Last month, PM distributed 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in Government departments and organizations.

The Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilling a commitment made by the Prime Minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation. The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst for further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities for the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.

According to the campaign, new recruits selected from across the country will join various positions/posts under the Government of India like Junior Engineers, loco pilots, Technicians, Inspector, Sub Inspectors, Constable, stenographers, Junior Accountant, Grameen Dak Sevak, Income Tax Inspector, Teacher, Nurse, Doctor, Social Security Officer, PA, MTS, among others.

So far, Modi has addressed Rozgar Melas in several states including Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir and Maharashtra.

In January, the PM also launched the Karmayogi Prarambh module which is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various Government departments.

In 2022, over 75,000 people were handed appointment letters for various posts in government departments.

