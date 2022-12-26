Home » News » India » PM Modi to Celebrate 'Veer Bal Diwas' in Delhi Today, Flag Off March of 3,000 Children

PM Modi to Celebrate 'Veer Bal Diwas' in Delhi Today, Flag Off March of 3,000 Children

On January 9 this year, which marks the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, Modi had announced that December 26 will be observed as 'Veer Bal Diwas.'

Last Updated: December 26, 2022, 07:23 IST

New Delhi, India

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the “historic" programme marking ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ in Delhi’s Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium at 12:30pm on Monday.

On agenda is also a ‘Shabad Kirtan’ performed by about 300 ‘Baal Kirtanis.’

Apart from this, the prime minister will flag off a march-past by about 3,000 children in Delhi, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

On January 9 this year, which marks  the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, Modi had announced that December 26 will be observed as ‘Veer Bal Diwas.’ This will mark the martyrdom of the Sikh guru’s sons Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh.

This is a part of the Centre organising interactive and participative events all  to inform and educate the citizens, especially young children, about the story of exemplary courage of the ‘sahibzades’, the children of the last Sikh guru Gobind Singh, who laid down their lives while defending their faith, the statement said.

Across the country, essay writing, quiz competitions and other activities are being organised in schools.

Digital exhibitions will be set up at public places like railway stations, petrol pumps and airports, among others.

All over the country, programmes will be organised where dignitaries will narrate the life story and sacrifice of the martyred sons of the last Sikh guru, the statement said.

first published: December 26, 2022, 07:23 IST
last updated: December 26, 2022, 07:23 IST
