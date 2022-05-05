PM Modi to Chair Review Meeting on Preparedness to Deal with Heatwave, Monsoon Season

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair here on Thursday an important review meeting on preparedness to deal with the heatwave affecting parts of the country and the upcoming monsoon season, government sources said.

They said Modi is expected to hold seven to eight meetings during the day following his return from the three-day visit to as many European countries.

The prime minister will immediately attend office after arriving here, they said. Several parts of the country have logged all-time high temperatures under the impact of the torrid heatwave.

Several parts of the country have been reeling under heatwave conditions for the past few weeks and the temperatures have soared to all-time high at various places.

Advertisement

Though there has been a slight dip in the temperatures following a light rainfall in some parts of Central India on Wednesday, the overall heatwave conditions have been a matter of concern.

.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.