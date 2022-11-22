PM Modi Distributes 71,000 Appointment Letters To New Recruits Under Rozgar Mela

Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits under Rozgar Mela on Tuesday via video conferencing. Prime Minister also addressed these appointees on the occasion.

The physical copies of the appointment letters to the new appointees will be handed over at 45 locations across the country (except Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh where the model code of conduct is in force in view of assembly elections).

As per the statement, in addition to the categories of posts filled earlier, posts of teachers, lecturers, nurses, nursing officers, doctors, pharmacists, radiographers and other technical and paramedical posts are also being filled. A significant number of posts are being filled by the Ministry of Home Affairs in various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), it said.

The Rozgar Mela is the government’s initiative for employment generation. As per the statement, the mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development directly.

Earlier in October, appointment letters were handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees under Rozgar Mela.

Further, PM Modi will also launch the Karmayogi Prarambh module, which is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various Government departments.

The statement said the module will include a code of conduct for Government servants, workplace ethics and integrity, human resource policies and other benefits and allowances that will help them to get acclimatized to the policies and transition smoothly into the new roles.

They will also get an opportunity to explore other courses on igotkarmayogi.gov.in platform to enhance their knowledge, skills and competencies, it added.

