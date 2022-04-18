PM Modi to Embark on 3-day Gujarat Visit Today, WHO Chief, Mauritian PM to Join Him | Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a three-day visit to his home state of Gujarat from Monday, during which he is scheduled to attend a number of programmes. In a tweet regarding his visit, PM Modi wrote, “These programmes will cover different sectors and will boost ‘Ease of Living’ for people."

Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, who will also on a three-day visit to Gujarat starting Monday, is set to take part in a few events along with PM Modi.

Here is an itinerary of the eventful three-day summit:

Advertisement

- The Prime Minister’s Office said Modi will visit the command and control centre for schools in Gandhinagar on April 18 and, the next day, he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects at Banas Dairy Sankul in Diyodar in Banaskantha.

- The same day, he will lay the foundation stone of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar. On April 20, he will inaugurate the Global AYUSH Investment & Innovation Summit at Gandhinagar and will later attend the Adijati Maha Sammelan in Dahod and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects.

- Giving details, the PMO said the Command and Control Centre for Schools collects over 500 crore data sets annually and analyses them meaningfully using big data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, in order to enhance overall learning outcomes for students.

- The Centre helps track daily online attendance of teachers and students, undertake centralised summative and periodic assessments of learning outcome of students. It has been deemed a global best practice by the World Bank, which has also invited other countries to visit and learn about it, the PMO noted.

The new dairy complex and potato processing plant at Banaskantha have been built at a cost of over Rs 600 crores. The new dairy complex is a greenfield project. It will enable the processing of about 30 lakh litres of milk, produce about 80 tonnes of butter, one lakh litres of ice cream, 20 tonnes of condensed milk (Khoya) and six tonnes of chocolate daily. The potato processing plant will produce different types of processed potato products like french fries, potato chips and aloo tikki, patties among other things, many of which will be exported in other countries. These plants will empower the local farmers and give a boost to the rural economy in the region, the PMO said.

Advertisement

- Modi will also dedicate the Banas Community Radio Station to the nation. This station has been established to provide farmers key scientific information related to agriculture and animal husbandry. It is expected that the radio station will connect with over 5 lakh farmers of about 1700 villages.

Advertisement

- The PMO said Modi will also inaugurate the expanded facilities for the production of cheese products and whey powder at the Banas dairy plant in Palanpur. Also, he will also inaugurate organic manure and biogas plant established at Dama, Gujarat.

Foundation stones of four gobar gas plants of 100 tonnes capacity will also be laid by him. The PMO said Modi will lay the foundation stone of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in Jamnagar in the presence of his Mauritius counterpart Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and WHO Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus.

Advertisement

- GCTM will be the first and only global outpost centre for traditional medicine across the world. It will emerge as an international hub of global wellness. The three-day Global AYUSH Investment & Innovation Summit will witness five plenary sessions, eight roundtables, six workshops, and two symposiums, with the presence of around 90 eminent speakers and 100 exhibitors.

- The Summit will help uncover investment potential, and give a fillip to innovation, research and development, start-up ecosystem, and the wellness industry. It will help bring together industry leaders, academicians and scholars together and act as a platform for future collaborations, the PMO said. In Dajod, Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth around Rs 22,000 crore. The Adijati Maha Sammelan is expected to witness participation of over two lakh people.

Advertisement

- Ghebreyesus will reach Rajkot on April 18, where he will stay overnight before joining PM Modi on Tuesday in Jamnagar for the foundation stone-laying programme of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM), Rajkot Collector Arun Mahesh Babu said on Sunday.

- On Wednesday, Ghebreyesus will be in Gandhinagar, where PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit. The three-day Summit, being organised at Mahatma Mandir, will have around 90 eminent speakers and 100 exhibitors, officials said. The Summit will help uncover investment potential, and give a fillip to innovation, research and development and start-up ecosystem to the wellness industry. It will help bring together industry leaders, academicians and scholars together and act as a platform for future collaborations, they said.

- Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth will also arrive in Rajkot on Monday, where he will be welcomed with cultural events at the airport and also along the route of his cavalcade from the airport, Rajkot Mayor Pradip Dav said. Several cultural events have been organised in their honour, Dav said. Several hoardings that read ‘Welcome to Gujarat’ have been put up along the route of his cavalcade.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.