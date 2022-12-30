PM Modi To Flag Off Vande Bharat Train in West Bengal Via Video-Conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who lost his mother this morning, will inaugurate and dedicated to the nation railway projects worth over Rs 5,800 crore in West Bengal through video-conferencing on Friday. The Prime Minister was scheduled to be here in person to be part of the event to launch the connectivity and infrastructure projects in the state.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Modi will participate in the programmes via video-conferencing.

“PM Narendra Modi will join today’s scheduled programmes in West Bengal via video conferencing. These programmes include the launch of key connectivity-related projects and the meeting of the National Ganga Council," PMO said in a tweet.

The projects include the inauguration of the Joka-Taratala stretch of the Joka-Esplanade Metro Project (Purple Line) and the flagging off of the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express.

The Joka-Taratala 6.5-km stretch having six stations has been constructed at a cost of more than Rs 2,475 crore.

Passengers of southern parts of Kolkata such as Sarsuna, Dakghar, Muchipara and South 24 Parganas will be immensely benefited by the inauguration of this project.

Modi has left for Ahmedabad following the death of his mother Hiraben to attend her last rites. Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. She was 99, the hospital said.

(With PTI inputs)

