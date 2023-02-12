Home » News » India » PM Modi to Flag Off Year-Long Celebration to Commemorate Birth Anniversary of Dayanand Saraswati

PM Modi to Flag Off Year-Long Celebration to Commemorate Birth Anniversary of Dayanand Saraswati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the year-long celebrations to commemorate the 200th birth anniversary of social reformer and Arya Samaj founder Dayanand Saraswati.

Last Updated: February 12, 2023, 10:37 IST

New Delhi, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off year-long celebrations to commemorate the 200th birth anniversary of social reformer and Arya Samaj founder Dayanand Saraswati in Delhi on Sunday.

In a statement the Prime Minister’s office said, Born in 1824, Saraswati worked to counter the then prevalent social inequities. Arya Samaj has played a key role in cultural and social awakening of the country by its emphasis on social reforms and education.

“The government has been committed to celebrating social reformers and important personalities, especially those whose contributions were not given their due yet on a pan-India scale," the statement added.

the PMO said that from declaring the birth anniversary of Birsa Muda as the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas to participating in a programme commemorating Aurobindo’s 150th birth anniversary, the Prime Minister has been leading such initiatives from the front.

(With PTI Inputs)

