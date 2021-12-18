PM Modi's Goa Visit on Sunday to Focus on Reviving Heritage, Boost Healthcare Infrastructure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Goa on Sunday and attend the Goa liberation day celebrations along with felicitating freedom fighters and veterans of ‘Operation Vijay’. During the visit, PM Modi will inaugurate Super Speciality Block at Goa Medical College and New South Goa District Hospital in a bid to improve the medical infrastructure and provide top class medical facilities across the country.

The super speciality block at the Goa Medical College and Hospital has been constructed at a cost of over Rs 380 crore under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana’ scheme, it said. It is the only state of the art super-speciality hospital in Goa, providing high-end super speciality services.

It will provide specialised services like angioplasty, bypass surgery, liver transplant, kidney transplant and dialysis, among others, the PMO said, adding that the super speciality block will also house a 1,000 liter per minute (lpm) oxygen pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plant installed under PM-CARES.

The new South Goa district hospital, built at a cost of around Rs 220 crore, is equipped with modern medical infrastructure, including OPD services in 33 specialities, latest diagnostic and laboratory facilities and services like physiotherapy and audiometry.

The hospital has 500 oxygenated beds, 5,500 litre liquid medical oxygen tank and two PSA plants for generating the life-saving gas at 600 lpm, the PMO said.

Modi will felicitate freedom fighters and veterans of ‘Operation Vijay’, undertaken by the Indian armed forces to liberate Goa from Portuguese rule, and will also inaugurate multiple development projects, including the renovated Fort Aguada jail museum.

The re-development of the Aguada Fort jail museum as a heritage tourism destination under the ‘Swadesh Darshan Scheme’ has been done at a cost of over Rs 28 crore, it said. Before Goa’s liberation, the Aguada Fort was used to incarcerate and torture freedom fighters, the PMO said. The museum will highlight the contributions and sacrifices made by prominent freedom fighters who fought for the liberation of Goa and will be a befitting tribute to them.

Besides these, the prime minister will inaugurate an aviation skill development center at the Mopa airport and a gas insulated substation at Dabolim-Navelim in Margao. He will also lay the foundation stone for the India International University of Legal Education and Research of the Bar Council of India Trust at Goa, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

