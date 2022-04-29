PM Modi to Host 100+ Eminent Punjabis, Including Team of NRIs, at His Residence Today. Watch Action from 5:30 PM

A delegation of over 100 eminent members of the Punjabi and Sikh communities will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today at his residence. The delegation will also comprise more than 25 non-resident Indians from various countries.

During the meeting, which is scheduled for Friday evening, a video presentation of the summary of the Prime Minister’s initiatives towards the wellbeing of the Sikh community will be showcased. The meet is taking place under the ‘Sadbhavana’- A Gesture of Goodwill’ programme.

“This evening, I will be hosting a Sikh delegation at my residence. The group includes people from different walks of life. I will also be addressing the gathering at around 5:30 PM. Do watch," said PM Modi in a tweet.

Chief Patron of the NID Foundation and Chancellor of the Chandigarh University S. Satnam Singh Sandhu is leading the delegation.

There will be an interactive session with the contingent members, and an ‘Open Heart and Thought sharing Session’, as well.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the global Patidar Business Summit starting on April 29. The three-day summit will be held in Surat.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will inaugurate the Global Patidar Business Summit on Friday through video conferencing, the PMO said. Sardardham, an organisation of Patidars, a numerically strong caste in Gujarat, is organizing the summit under “Mission 2026" to provide an impetus to the socio-economic development of the community.

The summit is organized every two years, the PMO said, adding the first two summits were held in Gandhinagar in 2018 and 2020 while this one was being held in Surat. The main theme of the Global Patidar Business Summit 2022 is ‘Aatmanirbhar Community to Aatmanirbhar Gujarat and India’.

It aims to bring together small, medium and large enterprises within the community; nurture and support new entrepreneurs and provide training and employment assistance to the educated youth.

The three-day summit, being organised from April 29 to May 1, covers various aspects of government industrial policy, MSMEs, start-ups, and innovation, among others, the PMO said.

The Prime Minister’s address to the Patidar Business Summit is seen as an effort to reach out to the community which is politically important in the state. The BJP, however, claimed that it has nothing to do with politics. “Patidars are politically important in Gujarat, but the Prime Minister’s address to their business summit has nothing to do with politics. They have invited the Prime Minister and he accepted their invitation. There is no politics," a Gujarat BJP leader said.

With inputs from IANS, PTI

