PM Modi to Inaugurate AIIMS Gorakhpur on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Gorakhpur on Tuesday. The new AIIMS will be equipped with world-class and specialised medical facilities to cater to the medical needs of people of the Gorakhpur region along with people from adjoining State Bihar and even to the people from Nepal.

Yogi Adityanath has been instrumental in bringing AIIMS to Gorakhpur. The demand for the establishment of AIIMS in Gorakhpur was one and a half decades old. The then MP of Gorakhpur and the present Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, always raised his voice for strengthening the health facilities of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

After procedural formalities, on July 22, 2016, the foundation stone for AIIMS Gorakhpur was laid by PM Modi under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.

The 300-bed AIIMS Gorakhpur costing Rs 1,011 crore will become functional with the inauguration by the Prime Minister. The capacity of the AIIMS hospital will be expanded to 750 in the coming days. With the inauguration, a 35-bed emergency ward will also come into service, which will provide quick treatment to critical patients.

The OPD (Outdoor Patient Department) has already started from February 2019. So far about seven lakh people have come to the OPD of AIIMS. With the service of 14 general and 13 special OPDs, people will get consultation and treatment on any disease in Gorakhpur itself. Not only this, from May this year, patients in IPD (Indoor Patient Department) have started taking advantage of medical facilities. With the admission of normal patients, more than two hundred general operations have been done so far.

