PM Modi to Inaugurate Amrita Hospital, India’s Largest Private Healthcare Institution, in Faridabad on August 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate Amrita Hospital in Faridabad on August 24, 2022. The 2,400-bed healthcare institution, under the auspices of the Mata Amritanandamayi Math, will be India’s largest private sector hospital.

According to a press release, Mata Amritanandamayi Devi (Amma) will also be present at the inauguration along with Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and other dignitaries.

On August 19, an auspicious ceremony of 108 homas will be held by 80 women priests and 28 male priests at the hospital premises.

“The hospital’s benefits will go beyond providing access to the latest in healthcare technology and high-quality patient care in Delhi-NCR… From an economic perspective, the hospital will bring immediate support to the Faridabad area with direct employment for approximately 2,000 people and indirect staff opportunities for 2,000 more. Once fully operational, the hospital will have around 10,000 staff and more than 800 doctors," the release added.

Advertisement

“The comprehensive transplant program offered by the hospital will be among the biggest in the country. Amrita Hospital, Kochi has pioneered surgeries with India’s first two double hand transplants and the country’s first upper-arm double hand transplant, amongst several other procedures, and this knowledge has been carried over to Amrita Hospital, Faridabad," said Dr Sanjeev K Singh, resident medical director of the hospital.

The facility in Faridabad Sector-88 will have a total built-up area of 1 crore sq. ft. with a 14-floor tower. It will be home to 81 specialities and eight Centres of Excellence, including oncology, cardiac sciences, neurosciences, gastro-sciences, renal sciences, bone diseases & trauma, transplants, and mother & child care. The hospital will also have India’s largest facility to tackle infectious diseases.

“It is one of the country’s largest green-building healthcare projects with a very low carbon footprint, and it is an end-to-end paperless facility with zero waste discharge," the release added.

The Faridabad hospital is the second large-scale Amrita Hospital in India after the 1,200-bed Amrita Hospital, Kochi, which was established 25 years ago by the Mata Amritanandamayi Math.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here