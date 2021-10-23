Goa Means New Model of Development, Says Narendra Modi at Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa Programme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a video interaction with beneficiaries of the “Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa" programme. During the interaction, Modi described Goa as ‘a new model of development’ and said that under the leadership of chief minister Pramod Sawant, the coastal state played an essential role in implementing central government’s schemes.

An ANI tweet quoted Modi saying, “The infrastructure being developed in Goa will also help in increasing the income of farmers, livestock farmers and fishermen. This year, the fund for modernisation of rural infrastructure in Goa has been increased by five times as compared to earlier."

The Prime Minister further added, “Central government schemes for women are being successfully implemented on the ground-level in Goa. These schemes are also being expanded."

Modi said that Goa has all the ingredients of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. The initiative of ‘Swayampurna Goa’, launched on October 1, 2020 was inspired by the clarion call given by the prime minister for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-reliant India). Under this programme, a state government officer is appointed as ‘Swayampurna Mitra’ who visits a designated panchayat or municipality, interacts with people, coordinates with multiple government departments and ensures that various government schemes and benefits are available to the eligible beneficiaries.

Prime Minister Modi interacted with beneficiaries and stakeholders of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa’ programme on October 23, 2021 at 11 AM via video conferencing.

