PM Modi to Launch Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana in Varanasi on October 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Pradhan Mantri Atamnirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PMASBY), a mega health infrastructure scheme worth over Rs 64,000 crore, in his constituency Varanasi on October 25.

The PM will also unveil nine medical colleges from Siddharthnagar, and 30 projects worth Rs 5,000 crore during his visit. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present at the occasion.

The PMASBY scheme, with an outlay of about Rs 64,180 crore over five years, was announced in Budget 2021-22 and got cabinet approval in September. The scheme aims to introduce and enact a set of reforms and initiatives for long-term strengthening of the public health infrastructure.

This would be the PM’s second visit to Uttar Pradesh, which goes to polls next year, in a week. Healthcare professionals from public health centres, sub-district and district hospitals, and the Government Medical College of Varanasi will join in virtually.

The objective of the PMASBY scheme is to fill critical gaps in health infrastructure, surveillance, and health research in both urban and rural areas so communities are equipped in managing pandemics or other public health crises.

